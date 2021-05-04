wrestling / News
Lenny Leonard Returning to ROH for Women’s Championship Tournament
May 4, 2021 | Posted by
– For yesterday’s edition of the ROH Strong podcast, former ROH commentator Lenny Leonard was the guest and revealed details on his “imminent return” to Ring of Honor. Leonard will be part of the broadcast team for the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament scheduled for later this summer.
