Lenny Leonard Returning to ROH for Women’s Championship Tournament

May 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Women's Championship Tournament

– For yesterday’s edition of the ROH Strong podcast, former ROH commentator Lenny Leonard was the guest and revealed details on his “imminent return” to Ring of Honor. Leonard will be part of the broadcast team for the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament scheduled for later this summer.

