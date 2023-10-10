Lex Luger Weighs In on Cody Rhodes’ Current WWE Run, Hopes He Didn’t Miss His Moment

Lex Luger has shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes’ run in WWE. Luger has a new AdFreeShows podcast, Lex Expressed, and he talked about Rhodes’ return to WWE and if he “missed his moment” with WrestleMania 39. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how Rhodes is being booked: “There is a lot to say for seizing the moment. Cody had a lot of momentum. So definitely sometimes you have to seize the moment. Now we see other stars rising up. There’s talk of The Rock coming in. … I think [Cody] is one of the best workers, the best interviewers, [and] his costuming is immaculate.”

On if Rhodes’ moment passed with WrestleMania 39: “I know he’s very confident, and I don’t know what storyline they have for him. Maybe he missed his moment there. We shall see. … I hope not.”