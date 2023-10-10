wrestling / News
Lex Luger Weighs In on Cody Rhodes’ Current WWE Run, Hopes He Didn’t Miss His Moment
Lex Luger has shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes’ run in WWE. Luger has a new AdFreeShows podcast, Lex Expressed, and he talked about Rhodes’ return to WWE and if he “missed his moment” with WrestleMania 39. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On how Rhodes is being booked: “There is a lot to say for seizing the moment. Cody had a lot of momentum. So definitely sometimes you have to seize the moment. Now we see other stars rising up. There’s talk of The Rock coming in. … I think [Cody] is one of the best workers, the best interviewers, [and] his costuming is immaculate.”
On if Rhodes’ moment passed with WrestleMania 39: “I know he’s very confident, and I don’t know what storyline they have for him. Maybe he missed his moment there. We shall see. … I hope not.”
