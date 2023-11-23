Lex Luger Praises Cody Rhodes, Says He’s a ‘Generational Star’

Lex Luger is a big believer in Cody Rhodes, labelling the WWE talent as a “generational star.” Luger weighed in on Rhodes on the latest episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Rhodes: “I’m a huge Cody Rhodes fan. He has a sense of history in the business from his upbringing, with his family being [a] multigenerational wrestler. He respects it, and just the way he carries himself, he’s just got that modern-day term … he’s got the rizz. He’s got it. He’s got the confidence and charisma.”

On Rhodes’ confidence and swagger: “I think that comes across to the fans. If they buy into it, that’s what kinda makes you a generational star. Cody’s got that. He’s got that riz, man. Everything from the gear he wears, to the time and effort he puts into it. I love when guys like Macho [Randy Savage] and Sting did that … Cody reminds me of those certain guys who just put all that together.”