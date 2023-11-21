– During a recent edition of his Lex Expressed podcast, Lex Luger had high praise for the work of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lex Luger on Cody Rhodes possibly getting another shot at Roman Reigns: “I hope so. I’m not sure when it’ll happen, but I’d love to see it. I am a huge Cody Rhodes fan. He has a sense of the history of the business from his upbringing being a multi-generational wrestler, he respects it, and the way that he carries himself. He’s just got, the modern-day term for the new generation, he’s got the rizz. He’s got it. He’s got the confidence and the charisma.”

On Cody’s charisma: “He’s got that rizz, man. From his gear that he wears the time and effort that he puts into it… Cody reminds me of the certain guys who just put all that together. So, I’m a huge Cody Rhodes fan. I was switched back and forth [from babyface to heel] in my career. Some people go, ‘Oh, man. They switched it too much,’ but I always had that confidence that it’s going to be okay, that, ‘I’m a star, I’m going to be okay,’ and I feel like no matter what they do with Cody, he’s a star and he’s going to be just fine. If he gets the rematch, great. If he wins, he wins. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. He’s becoming one of those generational stars. He’s got that confidence in himself and I don’t think there’s going to be any stopping Cody. He’ll be a top star in the wrestling business for as long as he wants to be.”

Cody Rhodes will take part in WarGames later this weekend at WWE Survivor Series. Cody will be teaming with Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton against The Judgment Day’s team of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Drew McIntyre.