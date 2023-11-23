Lex Luger Thinks Sting Could Still Come Back After Retirement But Might Not Want To

During the latest episode of Lex Expressed (via Wrestling Inc), Lex Luger spoke about the impending retirement of Sting and how he feels the Icon could still return from time to time.

He said: “Not to give anything away about our private conversations but I kinda already knew he was really considering wrapping it up, as far as wrestling matches. He hasn’t told me this but I feel like the condition he stays in, the way he looks, his character, he could still come back and lock somebody up in a Scorpion [Deathlock]. I’m not sure he wants to do that, he might just want to do a clean [break].”

Meanwhile, Luger noted that he’d love to be there for Sting’s retirement at AEW Revolution 2024, but isn’t sure WWE would allow it due to his contract.

He added: “I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to do it. I’m under contract to WWE as an ambassador.“