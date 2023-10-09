Lex Luger Says He’s Still Under Contract to WWE As An Ambassador

During the latest episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, Lex Luger said that he is still under contract to WWE in the role of an ambassador, and noted he still watches WWE and AEW.

He said: “Well, of course, I’m still an ambassador, which is a great program with WWE. They have some things they send us out on and we’re involved with behind the scenes. I’m a fan now. I feel like more part of the wrestling family now than I did when I was wrestling. I feel like I’ve come full circle. When I go to the comic cons and the fans come up and they bring their kids and they say, ‘Hey, this is who I watched when I was your age,’ it’s generational. Wrestling fans, I don’t know how else to explain it, they’re just special, and I feel like I’m a fan now. I watch what’s happening in AEW and WWE, even though I’m under contract with WWE, I love it. I’m like going from being a performer to a wrestling fan now and I feel like I’m part of that special family.“