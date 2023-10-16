Lex Luger Says Vince McMahon Never Promised Him The WWE Championship

Lex Luger has shot down the notion that Vince McMahon promised him the WWE Title. The former WCW and WWE star weighed in on the matter on the first episode of his Lex Expressed podcast and pushed back on the longstanding belief that he was promised a run as a top guy in the company in 1993.

“[Vince McMahon] didn’t make me feel like I was going to be the [top] babyface, and contrary to popular belief, he never promised me the title or said that I was going to be the champion,” Luger said (per Fightful). “That wasn’t part of it. So I wasn’t shocked when I didn’t get it at SummerSlam, although it would have been helpful, even if I won it and lost it, obviously, with that big of a buildup.”

He continued, “He always felt that if I was going to win the title, he’d rather do it, and make it special. The Garden was always a very special place for events, most people know that. If he put the title on me, he wanted to do it at WrestleMania 10 at the Garden. So really, SummerSlam was never in the mix for me to win the title. Although, in retrospect, looking back now I’d probably would have been a good idea even if they took it right back off of me, it probably would have been good to come through for the fans.”