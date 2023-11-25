Lex Luger Gives His Take On Why He’s Not in WWE Hall of Fame

Lex Luger has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and he recently explained why he thinks that’s the case. Luger recently spoke on his Lex Expressed podcast about not being part of the Hall yet, noting that it’s likely his personal struggles keeping him out. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On why he’s not in: “I get asked that question a lot… A lot of guys go, ‘Wait, you’re not in?’ A lot of people think I’m already in. When people ask me ‘Why?’ I really don’t know what criteria … I think me personally, my in-ring criteria definitely fits. I think [I] have the credentials to get in. But I understand that my out-of-ring antics can play a role sometimes … I don’t know if that’s a factor or not. But maybe [I’m] controversial, and some people felt like the wrestling world shunned me for a while due to some of the things that happened outside of the ring … deservedly so.”

On understanding if he doesn’t get in: “There’s consequences for things we do in life, so if that keeps me out of the Hall of Fame, I understand. If I never get in, I still look back fondly on my career and what I did accomplish.”