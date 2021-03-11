Lilian Garcia on Which WWE Superstars She Thinks Would’ve Been Successful in MMA

– The Sun recently spoke to former WWE ring announcer and Chasing Glory host Lilian Garcia, who is going to be doing ring announcing for PFL. Below are some highlights.

Lilian Garcia on wrestling stars she thinks could’ve competed in MMA: “I’d think someone like AJ Styles or Jeff Hardy maybe could have done something. It’s their athleticism, they’ve both had such long careers, physically they have an ability to withstand it night after night. So, having them do something like MMA, and then add their personalities, I could definitely have seen that.”

Garcia on what Mick Foley told her about MMA once: “I remember inviting Mick Foley, he came and sat with me a couple times cageside and we were in New York and he was so into it. He said, ‘I could never be an MMA fighter’. He sees the intensity of that world and how amazing these athletes are.”