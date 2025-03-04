wrestling / News
Lilian Garcia Shares Update, Note on Her Current Whereabouts
March 4, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed on her Instagram Instagram today that she’s traveling on a plane and asked fans to guess where she’s heading. She wrote the following:
“Back on a plane. ✈️ Can you guess where I’m off to now and for what? 🤔
Post your guesses below! 👇🏼😁
.
.
#jetsetter”
Additionally, PWInsider reports that Garcia is currently in Orlando, Florida, suggesting she might be working tonight’s edition of WWE NXT at the WWE Performance Center.
More Trending Stories
- Rey Fenix Expected To Head To WWE Following AEW Departure
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber