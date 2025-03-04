wrestling / News

Lilian Garcia Shares Update, Note on Her Current Whereabouts

March 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lilian Garcia WWE Raw 5-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed on her Instagram Instagram today that she’s traveling on a plane and asked fans to guess where she’s heading. She wrote the following:

“Back on a plane. ✈️ Can you guess where I’m off to now and for what? 🤔

Post your guesses below! 👇🏼😁
Additionally, PWInsider reports that Garcia is currently in Orlando, Florida, suggesting she might be working tonight’s edition of WWE NXT at the WWE Performance Center.

article topics :

Lilian Garcia, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

