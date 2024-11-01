Lin-Manuel Miranda On His Reaction To The Usos Hugging It Out On WWE SmackDown

Lin-Manuel Miranda was in attendance to see the Usos reunite on last week’s WWE Smackdown, and he talked about his reaction to the moment in a new video. The latest episode of WWE Mic’d Up features the Hamilton and In The Heights creator popping big-time at the moment, and Miranda spoke about it. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the moment: “That s**t is so real though! We’ve been waiting for that since WrestleMania.”

On if there’s anything better than that sort of moment: “No, there isn’t. [The] only Broadway equivalent of this is like when you get an original cast member back into a show. It’s like, ‘Oh my god. That’s f**king Idina Menzel, and she’s back in the green makeup [for Wicked].’ 100% [hardcore Broadway fans pop the same way].”