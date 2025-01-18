wrestling / News
Lince Dorado Returns To WWE At NXT Live Event
January 17, 2025 | Posted by
Lince Dorado returned to WWE at an NXT live event on Friday. As you can see below, Dorado appeared at the company’s show in Citrus Springs, Florida.
This marks the former Lucha House Party member’s first match in WWE since 2021. He was released from the company in November of that year.
Dorado wrote about his return:
“Cats out of the bag! Time to get #luchalit @WWENXT #NXTCitrusSprings”
#NXTCitrusSprings It’s a Lucha kind of night pic.twitter.com/Fb5EwiOz58
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) January 18, 2025
Cats out of the bag! Time to get #luchalit @WWENXT #NXTCitrusSprings pic.twitter.com/MAJJp7vFKf
— “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) January 18, 2025