Lince Dorado Returns To WWE At NXT Live Event

Lince Dorado returned to WWE at an NXT live event on Friday. As you can see below, Dorado appeared at the company’s show in Citrus Springs, Florida.

This marks the former Lucha House Party member’s first match in WWE since 2021. He was released from the company in November of that year.

Dorado wrote about his return:

“Cats out of the bag! Time to get #luchalit @WWENXT #NXTCitrusSprings”