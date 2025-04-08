Linda McMahon Files Motion To Dismiss WWE ‘Ring Boys’ Lawsuit

Linda McMahon’s lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the “ring boy” lawsuit filed against her as well as WWE and Vince McMahon. As previously reported, the lawsuit filed by five former WWF ring boys against WWE and the McMahons was allowed to move forward in February. POST Wrestling reports that McMahon’s legal team filed a motion arguing that the motion should be dismissed as she has no significant connection to Maryland, where the lawsuit has been filed.

McMahon’s team argued that the case lacks “any basis for personal jurisdiction over Defendants in Maryland, and any plausible claim for relief.” The motion goes on to say that McMahon recently learned the identities of the plantiffs and has never met or communicated them, and was unaware of their allegations against her or anyone in the lawsuit until the lawsuit was filed.

McMahon also stated, “I never personally supervised [Mel] Phillips while he was employed by WWE, nor did I direct his activities. Phillips never acted as my agent. If Phillips traveled to Maryland and committed acts of sexual abuse while in Maryland, it was certainly not at my direction nor with my knowledge… I never personally employed any ‘Ring Boys,’ as that term is defined in the Complaint.”

The lawsuit was filed against WWE, Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon in October of last year. The five plantiffs allege that Mel Phillips and Terry Garvin sexually abused them during their time working for the company in the the 1980s and 1990s, and that Vince and Linda McMahon were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it.