UPDATED: Linda McMahon Announces Resignation From Trump Administration, Set To Work On His Re-Election

UPDATE: And it’s done. As the New York Times reports, the White House announced on Friday that Linda McMahon was stepping down as the head of the Small Business Administration. President Donald Trump made a statement at his Mar-a-Lago estate with McMahon by his side, telling reporters, “She’s been one of our all-time favorites. Just so smooth. She has helped so many people in the world of small business.”

The Small Business Administration put out a statement in which McMahon said, “The focus that we have put on supporting women entrepreneurship, veteran businesses and rural development has been particularly rewarding for me.”

According to the Times, people familiar with McMahon’s thinking say she is expected to take a position in the America First PAC, which is supporting Trump’s re-election, as she is able to raise money and is trusted by donors who wish to know she’s close to Trump.

ORIGINAL: Politico reports that Linda McMahon is set to resign as the head of the Small Business Administration for President Donald Trump. She is expected to return to the private sector. While her exact plans are unknown, sources have said that she is planning to raise money for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. She is expected to join Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club, this weekend.

McMahon was named the head of the SBA in December 2016. She was tapped by Trump administration officials to replace Wilbur Ross as the Commerce Secretary when he steps down, but it appears as though that will no longer be happening.