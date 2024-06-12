wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches and More
June 12, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with two title matches already announced. The lineup includes:
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis
* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
* TV Time with Chris Jericho ft. Private Party
* RUSH in action
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Ricochet, Creative Pitch Made for One Last TV Appearance
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bad State Of WCW In 2000, Hulk Hogan-Billy Kidman Feud
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- Greg Gagne Recalls Bringing Hulk Hogan To AWA, What Led To Company’s Fall