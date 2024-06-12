Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with two title matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis

* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

* TV Time with Chris Jericho ft. Private Party

* RUSH in action