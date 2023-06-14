wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: MJF Battles Adam Cole

June 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 6-14-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with MJF vs. Adam Cole in the main event. If Cole wins, he gets an AEW World title match. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole
* AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Jake Hager
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue
* The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club
* Mogul Embassy vs. Sting, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Keith Lee
* Sammy Guevara returns

