Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Three Titles on the Line

October 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling will present a live episode of AEW Rampage tonight in Jacksonville, which includes three title matches. The lineup features:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 10 vs. Rush
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (if The Acclaimed win, they get their ‘Scissor Me’ trademark back)
* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Ari Daivari
* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale
* Jade Cargill wants her TBS title back from Nyla Rose

