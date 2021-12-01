wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

December 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight from Atlanta, Georgia. The show will include the following matches:

Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo
TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander
* Gunn Club vs. Sting & Darby Allin
* Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels
* CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty

