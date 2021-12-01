Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight from Atlanta, Georgia. The show will include the following matches:

* Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo

* TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander

* Gunn Club vs. Sting & Darby Allin

* Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels

* CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty