Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
December 1, 2021
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight from Atlanta, Georgia. The show will include the following matches:
* Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo
* TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander
* Gunn Club vs. Sting & Darby Allin
* Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels
* CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty
