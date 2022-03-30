wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which is set to feature a new talent signing with the company. That wrestler will face The Bunny in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match. Here’s the lineup so far:
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: The Bunny vs. TBD
* Darby Allin vs. Andrade el Idolo
* FTR vs. The Gunn Club
