Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which is set to feature a new talent signing with the company. That wrestler will face The Bunny in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match. Here’s the lineup so far:

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: The Bunny vs. TBD

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade el Idolo

* FTR vs. The Gunn Club