Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

March 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Owen Cup Qualifier Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which is set to feature a new talent signing with the company. That wrestler will face The Bunny in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match. Here’s the lineup so far:

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: The Bunny vs. TBD
* Darby Allin vs. Andrade el Idolo
* FTR vs. The Gunn Club

