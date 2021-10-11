wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
October 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has several matches for tonight’s episode of RAW on the USA Network, including more King of the Ring and Queens Crown tournament bouts. The lineup includes:
* Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch
* King of the Ring Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal
* King of the Ring Match: Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet
* Queen’s Crown Match: Natalya vs. Doudrop
* Queen’s Crown Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke
* Big E and Drew McIntyre come face-to-face
