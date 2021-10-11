Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW

WWE has several matches for tonight’s episode of RAW on the USA Network, including more King of the Ring and Queens Crown tournament bouts. The lineup includes:

* Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

* King of the Ring Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal

* King of the Ring Match: Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet

* Queen’s Crown Match: Natalya vs. Doudrop

* Queen’s Crown Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke

* Big E and Drew McIntyre come face-to-face