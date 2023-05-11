wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Impact World Title On the Line

May 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on tonight’s episode of AXS TV, with two title matches announced and more. The lineup includes:

* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Rhino
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Coven (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Deonna Purrazzo
* Nick Aldis vs. Sheldon Jean
* The Good Hands vs. The Decay
* Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich
* Part three of interview with Frankie Kazarian
* What happened after Rosemary returned to the Undead Realm.

