Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Impact World Title On the Line

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on tonight’s episode of AXS TV, with two title matches announced and more. The lineup includes:

* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Rhino

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Coven (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Deonna Purrazzo

* Nick Aldis vs. Sheldon Jean

* The Good Hands vs. The Decay

* Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

* Part three of interview with Frankie Kazarian

* What happened after Rosemary returned to the Undead Realm.