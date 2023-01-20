wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Tournament Begins
January 20, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring the first match in a tag team tournament. The winners of that tournament will face The Usos for the Smackdown tag team titles. The lineup includes:
* Smackdown Tag Team Tournament, First Round Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders
* Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens have a contract signing for their match at the Royal Rumble.
More Trending Stories
- Police Perform Wellness Check on Kevin Nash, Nash Says His Comments Were Blown Out of Proportion
- Matt Hardy Reveals Message He Received From Jeff Hardy Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing
- More Notes on Taping of Last Night’s Jay Briscoe Tribute Show
- ROH Planning Second Jay Briscoe Tribute Show, WBD Reportedly Didn’t Allow Tributes On Dynamite