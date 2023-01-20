Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Tournament Begins

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring the first match in a tag team tournament. The winners of that tournament will face The Usos for the Smackdown tag team titles. The lineup includes:

* Smackdown Tag Team Tournament, First Round Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders

* Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens have a contract signing for their match at the Royal Rumble.