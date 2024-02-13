wrestling / News
Lineup For Next Episode Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling
February 12, 2024 | Posted by
WOW – Women Of Wrestling has announced the matches for this coming weekend’s show. The company announced the following bouts for the show, which airs on syndication this weekend, per PWInsider:
* WOW Tag Team Championship Match: The Tonga Twins vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat.
* Tormenta & Las Bandidas vs. Team Exile
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- The Rock Shuts Down Claim Equating WrestleMania Press Event Boos With His Maui Recovery Efforts
- Eric Bischoff On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Firing, Thinks AEW Desperately Needs Somebody Like Him