Lineup For Next Episode Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling

February 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WOW – Women Of Wrestling has announced the matches for this coming weekend’s show. The company announced the following bouts for the show, which airs on syndication this weekend, per PWInsider:

* WOW Tag Team Championship Match: The Tonga Twins vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat.
* Tormenta & Las Bandidas vs. Team Exile

