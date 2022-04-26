wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the card for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:
* Jay Lethal vs. Ren Narita
* Mascara Dorada vs. TJP
* Kevin Knight vs. The DKC
The preview reads as follows:
NJPW STRONG Preview: Lethal vs Narita 【NJoA】
Strong Style Evolved series wraps on April 30
This week sees the last matches of the Strong Style Evolved series on NJPW STRONG, but the hotly anticipated matches keep on coming. An incredible test for Ren Narita awaits in the main event, and much more is on the way for fans this week!
Main event: Jay Lethal vs Ren Narita
Ren Narita faces AEW’s Jay Lethal in the main event. Narita’s 2022 started opposite Katsuyori Shibata in the Tokyo Dome, and with Josh Barnett and Buddy Matthews following, the LA Dojo transplant has been put to the ultimate test all the way through the year up to this point. Against the highly skilled veteran Lethal, another extremely difficult challenge for Narita; could it be an extremely impressive victory?
2nd Match: Mascara Dorada vs TJP
Singles record: 3-1 Dorada
Two of the world’s premier junior heavyweights collide in the second match of the night, as Mascara Dorada faces TJP. While both were in WWE, Dorada earned a 3-1 record over TJP, but United Empire’s Public Enemy has rediscovered his aggressive side ever since joining the United Empire. As the Public Enemy and Dorada are reunited, CMLL’s masked master of the ropes wants to make a big first impression as he returns to NJPW after a six year absence. Can he score a key win tonight and maintain his advantage over TJP?
1st Match: Kevin Knight vs The DKC
Singles record: 1-1
Young Lion competition is picking up around the world of late. In Japan, Yuto Nakashima, Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa have all picked up their first ever wins over the last week, but as they continue their own training, Kevin Knight and the DKC are keen not to be overlooked. These two have already impressed as a tag team, and picked up wins over more experienced competition, but neither has a clear advantage over the other one on one, with them tied at one win apiece. Who picks up the win this week on STRONG?
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoilers On Creative Plans For Returning Superstars On Tonight’s WWE Raw
- Note On WWE Hall Of Famer Potentially Appearing On Tonight’s Raw
- Note on Seven Smackdown Wrestlers In Town For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Mandy Rose in a Bikini, Carmella on Her Honeymoon Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos