Lineup For This Week’s MLW: Fusion
May 2, 2022
This week’s episode of MLW: Fusion will feature two title matches as well as a grudge match. PWInsider reports that the following matches, which were taped at Intimidation Games over WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, will air on this week’s show:
* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Mystery Opponent
* MLW Tag Team Championship Match: EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman vs. Budd Heavy and Red Pickins
* Richard Holliday vs. Davey Richards.
MLW: Fusion airs Thursday night on YouTube.
