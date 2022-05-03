wrestling / News

Lineup For This Week’s MLW: Fusion

May 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion logo Image Credit: MLW

This week’s episode of MLW: Fusion will feature two title matches as well as a grudge match. PWInsider reports that the following matches, which were taped at Intimidation Games over WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, will air on this week’s show:

* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Mystery Opponent
* MLW Tag Team Championship Match: EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman vs. Budd Heavy and Red Pickins
* Richard Holliday vs. Davey Richards.

MLW: Fusion airs Thursday night on YouTube.

