Lineup For Tonight’s ‘Season Premiere’ of WWE Smackdown

October 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present their ‘season premiere’ of Smackdown tonight on FOX, which will feature the return of Roman Reigns and more. The lineup includes:

* Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes
* Roman Reigns returns
* John Cena to appear
* Triple H to make special appearance

