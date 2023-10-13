wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ‘Season Premiere’ of WWE Smackdown
October 13, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present their ‘season premiere’ of Smackdown tonight on FOX, which will feature the return of Roman Reigns and more. The lineup includes:
* Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes
* Roman Reigns returns
* John Cena to appear
* Triple H to make special appearance
