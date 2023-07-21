Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Faces Off With Jey Uso

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will feature Roman Reigns having a face-off with Jey Uso. The two will discuss the ‘rules of engagement’ ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal title match at Summerslam. Tonight’s episode will air on FS1. The lineup includes:

* United States Championship Invitational: Rey Mysterio vs. Sheamus vs. LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

* Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown for the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement with Jey Uso