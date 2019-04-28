Lio Rush Comments on Latest Reports of Heat Backstage in WWE

– Lio Rush is throwing cold water on reports of his latest alleged heat backstage within WWE. Rush posted to Twitter after a report came out last night stating that Rush’s heat came from a backstage incident with Finn Balor regarding Rush’s wife being present backstage at all times, and that he’d be “lucky” if he appeared on the main roster again.

In Rush’s posts, which you can see below, he calls reports of his heat “ridiculous” and says, “Put this one in your newest article for me. Where I’m from, i was taught to value hard work, not complacency. Push and believe in yourself past expectations other people have made for you. Put your family and god first before anything. Remain humble but stay hungry. Fight for the things you believe in and never apologize for being you. Spread the word.”

Some of the stuff that i read after getting tagged in on these “dirtsheets” are ridiculous. But since y’all are recording my every move. Put this one in your newest article for me. Where I’m from, i was taught to value hard work, not complacency… — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) April 28, 2019