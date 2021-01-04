List Of Pro Wrestling Content Available On Recently Launched Discovery+

Discovery launched the new streaming service Discovery+ today, which includes quite a bit of wrestling-related content. Wrestlers have appeared on several shows across all of Discovery’s platforms, and PWInsider has put together a list of the programs available.

Acquired Taste – Season 1, Episode 2 – Featuring Carmella

Auction Kings – Season 2, Episode 23 – A Wrestling Championship Belt is auctioned off.

Cake Boss – Season 4, Episode 10 – Santino Marella is featured and orders a Wrestlemania cake.

Celebrity Motor Homes Season 1, Episode 7 – Featuring the Big Show

Dhani Tackles The Globe – Season 2, Episode 9 – A trip to Mexico City, with lucha libre spotlighted.

Dinner: Impossible Season 7, Episode 11 – Features Stephanie McMahon, Big Show, Jim Ross, Santino Marella, Gail Kim and more. This was the episode where Kim met Robert Irvine, who she’d eventually marry.

Heat Seeker – Season 2, Episode 7 – Features several wrestlers

My Giant Life – Featuring Lucha Libre USA’s Lindsay Kay Hayward.

Pete Rose – Hits & Mrs.

Tabloid Season 2, Episode 3 – Looking at the deaths of two lucha libre mini stars.

Tanked – Season 10, Episode 1 – Featuring Titus O’Neil

Tanked – Season 12, Episode 1 – Featuring Chris Jericho

Toy Hunter – Season 3, Episode 6 – Featuring wrestling toys