List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. Last night featured two big matches, as GUNTHER defeated Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn fought Kevin Owens in the main event.

* Abyss was the producer for Strowman vs. GUNTHER.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross segment. He also produced Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez. WWE brought in extras to work as officials for the Morgan/Rodriguez segment, as well as the Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville segment.

* Molly Holly produced Tegan Nox vs. Xia Li.

* Adam Pearce produced the Bray Wyatt promo.

* Jason Jordan produced Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens. This was the pair’s eighteenth one-on-one match in WWE. Five of them ended in no contest, DQ or countout. While there are also nineteen Kevin Steen vs. El Generico matches documented, it is likely there were more that weren’t listed.

* Uncle Howdy’s things were set for the show as of Thursday, but he did not appear.

* Creative for the show was finalized on Thursday night.

* Pearce also produced the pre-show dark match between the Brawling Brutes and Los Lotharios, while Daivari produced the post-show dark match of the OC vs. The Judgment Day.

* There was board with ‘Vince’s office’ on it, but that’s something that hasn’t changed since he left.

* Flair vs. Deville was not the original plan for the women’s title program for the Royal Rumble.

* There was a talent meeting before the show, which included staff, crew and talent. Triple H and Kevin Dunn spoke.