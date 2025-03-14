List Of Producers For NXT Roadblock

A new report has the list of producers for this week’s special Roadblock of WWE NXT. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:

* Steve Corino produced Fraxiom vs. The Hardys

* Johnny Moss & Chris Girard produced Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez.

* Fit Finlay was the producer for Oba Femi vs. Moose.

* Terry Taylor the Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page street fight.

* Colby Applegate & George Carroll were the writers for the Eddy Thorpe & Trick Williams segment.

* Johnny Moss produced Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia.