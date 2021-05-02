Lita Appears in New Horror Film It Wants Blood, Now Available on Vimeo

– The horror movie, It Wants Blood, which features WWE Hall of Famer Amy “Lita” Dumas is now available on Vimeo as a rental for $9.99 or to own for $14.95.

The film also stars Eric Roberts, along with Steve Railsback, Bill Victor Arucan, and Ola Ray. It is directed by James Balsamo. The filmmaker informed WrestlingInc.com that he expects the film to be available at Walmart and Best Buy later this summer.

A trailer for the film, which does not feature footage of Lita, is available at the above link. Here’s a synopsis: