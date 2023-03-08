Liv Morgan Goes Viral After Attending NBA Game

Liv Morgan attended last night’s NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets, where she ended up going viral. The clip posted has Liv sitting at the game while a man tries to talk to her and she seemingly ignores him. The internet latched onto it by roasting the guy.

She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro pic.twitter.com/wL5oFRIyHS — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) March 8, 2023

Y’ALL 😂 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 8, 2023

I haven’t laughed this hard in a very long time… we love u tho Justin LMAO 🤣 https://t.co/EH0WczLZWy — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) March 8, 2023

“so the fast and the furious movies aren’t in actual order Tokyo Drift was the third one released sure but chronologically it comes after Fast & Furious 6 so when you’re watching them you need to…” https://t.co/iFqg3pPldM — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 8, 2023

"I mean, think about it. When you think of the biggest stars in wrestling history; Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin…what do they all have in common? That's right, a deep, dark tan. It's just part of the look and Sting never quite got there" https://t.co/MHl5DOfboM — 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff (@83Weeks) March 8, 2023

“A long time ago I started tracking every shot Ben Simmons took and realized he shoots with the wrong hand.” https://t.co/bEScJVugmQ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 8, 2023

If "maaaaan, I don't give a single solitary FUCK about what you're talking about right now" was a person https://t.co/Z5fZfP5PYu — A Man With No Name (@SnottieDrippen) March 8, 2023

“Dallas is 3-21 this season when allowing 119+ points per 100 possessions in a game. (Spurs rank 30th this season at 119.6). 30-11 in all other games. 30-11! The Mavs don't have to be a top-10 defense. A top-29-caliber defense could have won all of these games.” https://t.co/Jxa7u5MI7W — Kirk Henderson (@KirkSeriousFace) March 8, 2023

"So it's 15 seconds for the pitcher to start his delivery, but that's only with the bases empty. And the batter has to be in the box by 8 seconds, except he actually has to paying attention to the pitcher at that point. The way that's defined is … " https://t.co/eCRHy4aE6L — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) March 8, 2023

"So it's like a casino in the air, you know? So you can bet on ANYTHING. I mean… ANYTHING. It gets pretty crazy. Plus there's like a billion in crypto on board. Anyway, that's why they call it the Money Plane." https://t.co/F57GdT5jVL — Lon Harris (@Lons) March 8, 2023