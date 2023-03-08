wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Goes Viral After Attending NBA Game

March 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez Image Credit: WWE

Liv Morgan attended last night’s NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets, where she ended up going viral. The clip posted has Liv sitting at the game while a man tries to talk to her and she seemingly ignores him. The internet latched onto it by roasting the guy.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading