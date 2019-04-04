wrestling / News

MLW Rise of the Renegades Results from Queens, NY

April 4, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
MLW Rise of the Renegades

MLW is holding its Rise of the Renegades show in Queens, NY tonight. Results are below.

* Ten bell salute for Vickie Funk.

* Ariel Dominguez defeated Brian Idol.

* Jordan Oliver defeated Kotto Brazil.

* Brian Pillman Jr. defeated MJF.

* Jacob Fatu defeated Barrington Hughes.

* Rey Horus defeated Ace Austin.

Ricky Martinez and Low Ki defeated local wrestlers. After the match, Low Ki was beat down by Jacob Fatu and the Contra Unit.

* Rich Swann and Myron Reed defeated Lance Anoa’i and Jimmy Yuta.

* MLW announced that they will have their Never Say Never show in NYC at the Melrose Ballroom again on July 25th.

* Minoru Tanaka defeated Daga.

* The Dynasty (MJF, Alexander Hammerston, & Richard Holiday) defeated The Hart Foundation in a Tables Match.

* Josef Samuel defeated Ace Romero. After the match, Contra Unit came down and attacked Romero. Barrington Hughes came out but was also beat down by Contra Unit with Fatu nailing a splash on Hughes.

* Gringo Loco defeated Puma King.

* Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner ends in a No Contest. The match featured lots of different chair spots but ultimately Ricky Martinez and LA Park interfered to cause the no contest. After the match, Callihan and Warner cleared the ring, slapped each other, and left.

* Air Wolf defeated Rey Fenix.

* Jimmy Havoc vignette played.

* Tom Lawlor defeated Jimmy Havoc in an NYC Street Fight to retain the MLW Title.

* LA Park defeated Pentagon. After the match, LA Park and Salina take shots at the crowd and then head to their private box where Mance Warner attacks them.

