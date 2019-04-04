wrestling / News
MLW Rise of the Renegades Results from Queens, NY
MLW is holding its Rise of the Renegades show in Queens, NY tonight. Results are below.
* Ten bell salute for Vickie Funk.
We open tonight’s show w a 10-bell salute to the recently passed Vickie Funk … pic.twitter.com/YarDnE7qxl
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 4, 2019
* Ariel Dominguez defeated Brian Idol.
#MLW #RiseOfTheRenegades We are getting started with Brian Idol v
Ariel Dominguez pic.twitter.com/fV7DwxTpdx
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) April 4, 2019
* Jordan Oliver defeated Kotto Brazil.
Newburgh’s Jordan Oliver hits the MLW ring in Queens … pic.twitter.com/3Mt1ytVkrF
— Matthew Sprague (@MSprague518) April 4, 2019
First match of the evening at #RiseoftheRenegades is under way between @TheJordanOliver and @SnoopStrikesOAO pic.twitter.com/xgF4YYEenq
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 4, 2019
* Brian Pillman Jr. defeated MJF.
There is simply no limit to how great @TeddyHartIsBACK's ring attire always is.@MLW pic.twitter.com/r7tazYvU0j
— Andrew Nadworny (@bagelmonger) April 5, 2019
Our next bout features @The_MJF vs @FlyinBrianJr!
Pillman is outnumbered here, as @TeddyHartIsBACK and @DBSmithjr aren’t in the building yet, but MJF has @MostMarketable and @alexhammerstone with him!#RiseoftheRenegades pic.twitter.com/Ib7qj40DWP
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 4, 2019
* Jacob Fatu defeated Barrington Hughes.
#CONTRAUnit is here!@HughesyPoo vs Jacob Fatu (@SAMOANWEREWOLF) representing Contra! #RiseOfTheRenegades pic.twitter.com/BTXQ9FxF6r
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 4, 2019
* Rey Horus defeated Ace Austin.
Up next here at #RiseOfTheRenegades …
Rey Horus vs @The_Ace_Austin! pic.twitter.com/uwS9rKmvI7
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 4, 2019
.@DragonAztecaJr Rey Horus wins a long match vs. Ace Austin…it got REALLY good by the end #RiseOfTheRenegades #MLW pic.twitter.com/qMdfaM3ZWi
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) April 4, 2019
Ricky Martinez and Low Ki defeated local wrestlers. After the match, Low Ki was beat down by Jacob Fatu and the Contra Unit.
We’ve got @talentodorado in action at #RiseOfTheRenegades against a pair of local competitors. pic.twitter.com/xUUkHfCnKN
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 4, 2019
Low Ki and Ricky Martinez win a quick squash…then Low Ki gets laid out by Jacob Fatu and the Contra Unit #MLW #RiseoftheRenegades @MLW pic.twitter.com/bQATyvra3Z
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) April 5, 2019
Covering @MLW at @MelroseBallroom in Queens, NY, for @PopBreakDotCom.@SAMOANWEREWOLF Jacob Fatu putting that Samoan strength on @OneWorldWarrior Low-ki with #ContraUnit. pic.twitter.com/85yH0i1tru
— American Antismark (@AAntismark) April 5, 2019
* Rich Swann and Myron Reed defeated Lance Anoa’i and Jimmy Yuta.
Back after a brief intermission at #RiseOfTheRenegades @GottaGetSwann & @TheBadReed
vs@lanceanoai & @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/SNwonaxqHS
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
* MLW announced that they will have their Never Say Never show in NYC at the Melrose Ballroom again on July 25th.
Breaking News!#NeverSayNever – July 25
Right back here at @MelroseBallroom!
Tickets on sale soon!
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
* Minoru Tanaka defeated Daga.
So @Daga_wrestler and @minoru_official just left the crowd buzzing …
Don’t miss it when that match airs on #MLWFusion! pic.twitter.com/lOtHZ12JPM
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
Hey, @minoru_official is here! His match with Daga is next. #MLW #RiseoftheRenegades pic.twitter.com/REx2gImkLx
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) April 5, 2019
This match was 🔥, but Minoru Tanaka wins! #mlw pic.twitter.com/xRwUjMnPtq
— Karen Murray (@karenmurray_) April 5, 2019
* The Dynasty (MJF, Alexander Hammerston, & Richard Holiday) defeated The Hart Foundation in a Tables Match.
Huge match up next at #RiseOfTheRenegades
6-Man Tables Match
Introducing first … #TheDynasty @The_MJF @MostMarketable @alexhammerstone pic.twitter.com/nIIQWR36Du
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
And the opponents in this HUGE 6-Man Tables Match … the #HartFoundation!
But where’s @FlyinBrianJr? He was worked over pretty good by MJF earlier! pic.twitter.com/zlHkwXJrhA
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
And @TeddyHartIsBACK has this @MelroseBallroom crowd eating out of the palm of his hand!
6-Man Tag Tables Match!#RiseOfTheRenegades pic.twitter.com/cSOmGAh2tr
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
The #HartFoundation just caused a HOLY 💩 moment here at #RiseOfTheRenegades
You need to see this match when it airs on #MLWFusion! pic.twitter.com/cGmny3zhvF
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
* Josef Samuel defeated Ace Romero. After the match, Contra Unit came down and attacked Romero. Barrington Hughes came out but was also beat down by Contra Unit with Fatu nailing a splash on Hughes.
Grudge match coming up here at #RiseOfTheRenegades @TheAceyBaby wants #CONTRAUnit pic.twitter.com/VRgkErwYqY
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
And here comes @JosefSamael from #CONTRAUnit pic.twitter.com/0DISCD8hBw
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
* Gringo Loco defeated Puma King.
This one should be fun!@PumaKingOficial
vs@GringoLocoOG #RiseOfTheRenegades pic.twitter.com/78jkTkocSF
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
* Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner ends in a No Contest. The match featured lots of different chair spots but ultimately Ricky Martinez and LA Park interfered to cause the no contest. After the match, Callihan and Warner cleared the ring, slapped each other, and left.
This one won’t be for the faint of heart!
Two of the craziest men in the business about to do Battle!@TheSamiCallihan vs @ManceWarner #RiseOfTheRenegades pic.twitter.com/oNRKjqFLoy
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
“Fight forever!” Super hot crowd in New York for @MLW tonight! They love them some @ManceWarner vs @TheSamiCallihan. pic.twitter.com/3Z7ICuVfz0
— Alex Greenfield (@alexdgreenfield) April 5, 2019
* Air Wolf defeated Rey Fenix.
Don’t know if a picture says exactly 1,000 words, but it’s not afraid to express itself. Love this shot I took of @ReyFenixMx and @officialairwolf standing across the ring from each other at @MLW #RiseOfTheRenegades. pic.twitter.com/ZzbsEKxIzK
— Robbie S. (@KHsNotebook) April 5, 2019
Intriguing match coming up here!
Young high-flier @officialairwolf vs one of highest-flying stars in the world @ReyFenixMx!#RiseOfTheRenegades pic.twitter.com/6nE1tLXnbx
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
* Jimmy Havoc vignette played.
* Tom Lawlor defeated Jimmy Havoc in an NYC Street Fight to retain the MLW Title.
A bloody @FilthyTomLawlor retains the @MLW title after two chair shots to the face and throat of @JimmyHavoc. Helluva spectacle #RiseoftheRenegades pic.twitter.com/Pz3MYdHCDA
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) April 5, 2019
* LA Park defeated Pentagon. After the match, LA Park and Salina take shots at the crowd and then head to their private box where Mance Warner attacks them.
The last time @laparktapia squared off with @PENTAELZEROM it was the 2018 MLW Match of the Year!
Looks like LA Park wants to pick up right where they left off, attacking Prntagon Jr on the ramp! pic.twitter.com/kMWARXjsOj
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
.@PENTAELZEROM better have Zero Miedo taking this whipping from @laparktapia #RiseOfTheRenegades pic.twitter.com/sha1lLt14X
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
Crowd split between @laparktapia and @PENTAELZEROM here at #RiseOfTheRenegades pic.twitter.com/zcKE7jLgZa
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 5, 2019
At age 53, LA Park has still got it. He wins the @MLW main event over Pentagon at #RiseOfTheRenegades…but then gets attacked by Mance Warner (!) on the stage to close the show. pic.twitter.com/pgjRJbursf
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) April 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Big Show Responds to John Oliver’s Segment on WWE, Discusses If WWE Protects Its Athletes
- Chris Jericho Says WWE Gave Into Batista Because of the Photo He Shared on Instagram
- Seth Rollins Says Dean Ambrose Leaving Breaks His Heart, Understands Ambrose’s Frustrations
- New Names Rumored for WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing