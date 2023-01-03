wrestling / News
Livestream For NWA Powerrr Season Finale Is Online
NWA is airing its season finale of Powerrr tonight, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:
We’re ending the latest season of NWA Powerrr with a BANG as we wrap up the semifinal round of the Champions Series! Team Tyrus vs Team Rebelión! Team Great vs Team Rock N’ Roll! It comes to a head TONIGHT!
Don’t miss the high-octane six-man tag team match featuring EC3, Carnage, & Thrillbilly Silas vs Colby Corino, Odinson, & Joe Alonzo!
Get ready for hard-hitting action as Samantha Starr & Kayla Kassidy face off against Max the Impaler & Ashley D’Amboise in an epic showdown!
Taya Valkyrie and Angelina Love bring the heat in a battle for the ages!
And in a blockbuster tag team match, Madi & Jennacide go head-to-head with Missa Kate & Natalia Markova! Don’t miss a single moment of the action on this must-see episode of NWA Powerrr!
