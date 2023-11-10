Livestream Online For This Week’s MLW Fusion

Alex Kane and Jacob Fatu sign the contract for their MLW Fightland bout on this week’s MLW Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and is described as follows:

“Alex Kane and Jacob Fatu put pen to paper and make their World Heavyweight Championship showdown at Fightland on FITE+ official this week on Fusion with a contract signing.

The first state of The Fed takes place as legitimate promoter Saint Laurent promises big plans for Fightland… and reprisals for Alex Kane and Jacob Fatu after last week’s Samoan Grand Theft Auto in WTF Superstar® Matt Cardona’s newly gifted set of wheels.

The legendary Don King has a FIGHTLAND proclamation. What’s the iconic promoter of the Bomaye Fight Club have to say to the fight world? Tune in and find out!

A MAJOR announcement with big implications for Fightland drops in the wake of the carnage that ended last week’s throwdown between The Calling and The Second Gear Crew.

MMA Fighter turned WTF sports entertainment Superstar® “Filthy” Tom Lawlor has a chicken bone to pick and it involves Fusion on Thanksgiving?!

World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai competes for the first time since dethroning Delmi Exo at Slaughterhouse to win the gold. Can anyone withstand the violent onslaught of Promociones Dorado’s “Kick Demon”?

Is there tension between AKIRA and Rickey Shane Page? The Calling has a message for the weak as the wicked ready for war at Fightland.

Double champion Rocky Romero has a message for top ranked middleweight Ichiban and his new amigo Máscara Dorada.

“Hot Sauce’” Tracy Williams grapples with newcomer Griffin McCoy. Coming off of an impressive showing in the 2023 Opera Cup, which saw the Brooklyn native go to the finals, Williams now looks to get a big win. A win, which could propel him into the mix for the National Openweight Championship. Standing in his way is the debuting 23-year-old Griffin McCoy. Despite his young age, McCoy is a 7-year veteran, debuting in 2016. Impressing league scouts, the 6’2” San Franciscan has a vicious arsenal of suplexes and strikes.

The Bomaye Fight Club’s dual powerhouses Mr Thomas and O’Shay Edwards go head to head with The Mane Event in tag team action!”