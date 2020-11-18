wrestling / News
Livestream Online For Tonight’s Return of MLW: Fusion
November 18, 2020 | Posted by
MLW: Fusion is back tonight with The Restart, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below, which goes live at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. The show also airs on Fubo TV and has the following announced card:
• World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
• World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
• Alex Hammerstone in action
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Decision For Eddie Guerrero To Win WWE Title From Brock Lesnar, Fan Incident During Eddie’s Ladder Match vs. Rob Van Dam
- Jake Hager On How He Joined AEW, Being Nervous For AEW Debut, Doing Stadium Stampede Bar Scene In One Take
- Backstage Rumor on Mixed Tag Match Previously Discussed & Likely Jettisoned for WrestleMania 37
- Sasha Banks Says Her Smackdown Title Reign Feels Different Than Past Ones, Talks Facing Asuka At Survivor Series