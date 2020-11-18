wrestling / News

Livestream Online For Tonight’s Return of MLW: Fusion

November 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion

MLW: Fusion is back tonight with The Restart, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below, which goes live at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. The show also airs on Fubo TV and has the following announced card:

World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
• Alex Hammerstone in action

