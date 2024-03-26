Lola Vice Open Challenge Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

Lola Vice has laid out an open challenge for tomorrow’s episode of WWE NXT. The NXT star posted to social media putting for the challenge for anyone in the locker room to compete against her, writing:

“I know everyone misses me… I dont blame you So tomorrow night on NXT I’m offering an open challenge to anyone in the locker room who wants to give me a fight #Vicecity @WWENXT”

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Shawn Spears vs. Dijak

* Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

* Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs

* Alpha Academy vs. The Wolfdogs

If Alpha Academy wins, they get in the NXT Tag Team Title match at Stand & Deliver.

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks

* Lola Vice vs. TBA

* Ridge Holland addresses the NXT Universe