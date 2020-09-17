wrestling / News
Los Parks Puts Champions On Notice in Latest MLW Pulp FUSION
The latest episode of MLW Pulp FUSION is online, featuring Los Parks with a message for the company’s champions and more. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
The dynastic tanning competition between National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone and the self-proclaimed Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday takes a crispy turn.
Los Parks put champions on notice and make their goal for #TheRestart known.
Calvin Tankman is ready to rumble in his MLW debut this Fall.
Team Filthy takes us to their dojo as they do some “road work” in preparation for #TheRestart.
World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed is begging for a certain challenger to make weight and step up for the next title shot.
Gino Medina kicks off his road to #TheRestart.
