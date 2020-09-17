Los Parks Puts Champions On Notice in Latest MLW Pulp FUSION

The latest episode of MLW Pulp FUSION is online, featuring Los Parks with a message for the company’s champions and more. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

The dynastic tanning competition between National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone and the self-proclaimed Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday takes a crispy turn.

Los Parks put champions on notice and make their goal for #TheRestart known.

Calvin Tankman is ready to rumble in his MLW debut this Fall.

Team Filthy takes us to their dojo as they do some “road work” in preparation for #TheRestart.

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed is begging for a certain challenger to make weight and step up for the next title shot.

Gino Medina kicks off his road to #TheRestart.