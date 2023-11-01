Loser Leaves MLW Match Set For Fightland This Month

Major League Wrestling has announced a ‘Loser Leaves MLW’ match between Matt Cardona and Mance Warner for Fightland on November 18. Cardona will have Saint Laurent in his corner. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Since Saint Laurent got punched out by Mance Warner this past summer, the World Titan Federation huckster has been seething. It didn’t help matters that ol Mancer bit a CHUNK out of the plump Canadian feet of Saint Laurent.

But, after knocking a tooth out of the Crown Jewel’s mouth, this bitter rivalry reaches a shocking conclusion: One will stay and one will go. It’s a Loser Leaves MLW match!

Matt Cardona’s ascension in MLW could reach a dead end as the “Southern Psychopath” vows to stomp a mudhole into Cardona’s tanned mug and send Saint Laurent’s meal ticket packing for good!

