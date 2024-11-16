Low Ki Claims A WWE Writer Once Told Him He Should Not Be Portrayed As An NXT Rookie

In an interview with That’s Wrestling (via Fightful), Low Ki spoke about his time as Kaval in WWE, in which he was debuted as a rookie on NXT during its ‘game show’ era. Kaval won the season and challenged Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental title at Survivor Series 2010.

He said: “Everything that I had to go through in that company, I had answers for to try to improve upon, and I was still being met with resistance. I was still being met with the carny nonsense from these office people,” he said. “Hell, I had one of the writers tell me, ‘With your qualifications, if this was any other job, you would have been brought in as a CEO, but for whatever reason, they bring you in as a rookie.’“