Lucha Bros Win AAA World Tag Team Titles From Young Bucks at Verano de Escandalo (Video)
– The Lucha Bros have regained the AAA World Tag Team Championships from the Young Bucks, winning the titles back at AAA Verano de Escandalo on Sunday. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix defeated the AEW stars to regain the championships they lost earlier this year.
The duo’s first run with the titles at Rey de Reyes on March 16th in an impromptu match immediately after the Lucha Bros ended Los Mercenarios’ 356 day reign. The Young Bucks’ reign ends at 93 days. Video from the match is below:
¿Quién se quedará con este campeonato? The Young Bucks @NickJacksonYB y @MattJackson13 o Lucha Brothers @PENTAELZEROM y @ReyFenixMx



— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) June 17, 2019
EXCELENTE LUCHA POR EL CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS
The Young Bucks @NickJacksonYB y @MattJackson13
Lucha Brothers @PENTAELZEROM y @ReyFenixMx



— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) June 17, 2019
Hay Campeones de Parejas AAA
⚡️ Lucha Brothers ⚡️@PENTAELZEROM y @ReyFenixMx



— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) June 17, 2019
