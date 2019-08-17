Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt Set for OWE Tag Team Title Tournament, First Match in September in London

– OWE has announced that the AEW team of Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt will enter the OWE Tag Team Championship Tournament. They will face the team of Arrows of Hungary at OWE’s upcoming UK show at The Dome in London. You can check out the announcement below.

This will be the first time Stunt and Luchasaurus will wrestle in the UK. The OWE event is scheduled for September 18. This also marks OWE’s UK launch.