wrestling / News
Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt Set for OWE Tag Team Title Tournament, First Match in September in London
– OWE has announced that the AEW team of Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt will enter the OWE Tag Team Championship Tournament. They will face the team of Arrows of Hungary at OWE’s upcoming UK show at The Dome in London. You can check out the announcement below.
This will be the first time Stunt and Luchasaurus will wrestle in the UK. The OWE event is scheduled for September 18. This also marks OWE’s UK launch.
The first All Elite Wrestling team to enter the OWE Tag Team Championship Tournament is Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt! This is the first time for both competitors to visit the UK!https://t.co/WmHifeQcln
There is a limited number of meet & greet tickets available on sale tomorrow pic.twitter.com/o3hziZBIjm
— OWE United Kingdom (@OWEUnitdKingdom) August 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why Lex Luger Didn’t Learn of 1997 World Title Win Until the Day of The Show
- Jim Ross Recalls Hearing NWA Promoters Discussing The Idea of Killing Vince McMahon
- Triple H Explains Why NXT Can Have Longer Storylines Than Raw or Smackdown
- Titus O’Neil Discusses Private Conversation With Hulk Hogan After Expressing Disappointment With Hogan’s Apology to WWE Locker Room