Luke Gallows Announced As Injured On WWE Smackdown

Luke Gallows is out of action due to injury, according to WWE as announced on Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Michael Cole announce that Gallows was unable to be there at ringside for AJ Styles’ match against Finn Balor. Details were not provided on the nature of the injury.

Gallows was last seen on last week’s episode of Smackdown during a backstage segment featuring Styles and their fellow OC members Michin and Karl Anderson. It’s not clear whether this injury is a storyline one or legit.