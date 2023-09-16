wrestling / News

Luke Gallows Announced As Injured On WWE Smackdown

September 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Luke Gallows Image Credit: WWE

Luke Gallows is out of action due to injury, according to WWE as announced on Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Michael Cole announce that Gallows was unable to be there at ringside for AJ Styles’ match against Finn Balor. Details were not provided on the nature of the injury.

Gallows was last seen on last week’s episode of Smackdown during a backstage segment featuring Styles and their fellow OC members Michin and Karl Anderson. It’s not clear whether this injury is a storyline one or legit.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Luke Gallows, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading