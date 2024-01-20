Mace Can See LA Knight Winning Undisputed WWE Universal Title At the Royal Rumble

Mace says that he could see a scenario in which LA Knight wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns is defending his title against Knight, AJ Styles and Randy Orton at the January PPV, and Mace was speaking with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co when he was asked if Knight, who was briefly part of Maximum Male Models, would have his “juices titillated” and win the title.

“Honestly I think if he was titillating juices, I think he would win. Because guess what, he’d have two guys out there [Mace & Mansoor] to help him,” Mace said (per Fightful). “But he’s out there on his own right now, he’s only got the ‘Yeah Maniacs,’ or whatever they’re called supporting him. So I don’t know, maybe he doesn’t, maybe he doesn’t pin Roman.”

He continued, “Nobody’s pinning Roman, Roman’s too powerful. Roman’s like — I’m a big video gamer. So if you’re playing like an MMO, and you see a boss character that’s got a skull next to his name instead of a level and his health bar is like blacked out? That’s Roman Reigns. Nobody’s beating Roman Reign, but there’s a lot of people to pin in that match, I wouldn’t put it past him.”