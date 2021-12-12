Madusa On How Women’s Wrestling Continues to Be Elevated, Why The System Is Still ‘Busted’

Madusa recently weighed in on the state of women’s wrestling and how despite all the progress, there is still work to be done. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can see some highlights below:

On the continued elevation of women’s wrestling: “I think it’s spectacular. It circles back to what I was saying, we are where we are at because everybody before that did their job. Every era is an evolution, every era is a revolution, you know? Every era is a learning situation. Either you liked it or you didn’t, it was good or it wasn’t. But it brought us to this point and it’s still going to elevate, and it needs to. It needs to elevate or change or the product is just going to stink.”

On the lack of women who are brought back for returns in wrestling: “Here’s my theory on that. We have men in their 60s out there, signing contracts, still making money, making debuts once every quarter. Why can’t a legend woman? We haven’t changed. Here’s the criteria, every guy, or man, not every, but men would like to say, ‘Women’s wrestling is better, it’s gotten better, they’re getting paid, they’re just as equal now, there’s intergender wrestling,’ No. It’s still not, it still hasn’t changed. You’ve got one or two women making a million dollars and the rest aren’t. When you’ve got hands and hands and handfuls of men making it.”

On why that’s the case: “When we get a certain age, women all of a sudden just became ugly. Men, bless their heart, they seem to get better looking, right? That’s what society says. But women, people feel that when women get older, they don’t need to be seen. We’re getting older, we don’t look good, whatever the case is. So we don’t belong. This is a younger sport; this is a younger person’s job. That’s the mentality. Except for, it’s okay for men to still have the legends work, so our system is still busted.”