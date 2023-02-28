– PWMania.com recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) discussed working a potential retirement match. She also discussed her backstage interaction with top WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley. Below are some highlights:

Madusa on a possible retirement match: “I do if I was allowed, at least like a couple months of good training. Absolutely. Because it’s not something that I would take lightly. If I were going to dive into a retirement match I would take it serious and I would definitely want you know, a good build up, a little bit of a storyline, not just coming in and doing a one and done. Maybe they’ll have me show up in a show or something once a couple weeks or whatever, or with WWE doing stuff. So You’re darn straight, and it needs to be it needs to be shouted out. I’m not getting any younger, but I still have it in me. I won’t be at coming back to the ring in my eighties, for a final match. I won’t that’s just my choice. We’re going to do it within the next year or two or just I’m not going to do it. You know, that hey, guess what I and the platform to do it on? It’s WWE TV. So, yeah.”

Her thoughts on Rhea Ripley: “You’re, so funny. I already called her out. And I was walking past the makeup room whenever I was there for Raw XXX and I walked by I said, ‘Yo girl looking good.’ Then I came back and stuck my head and I said, ‘You’d probably be a pretty good retirement match.’ She’s like, ‘Oh my God. That’s such an honor.’ She’s so funny. She’s a wonderful girl, though. Woman. Just amazing. I just say girl or kid because probably like 30 years younger than I am. You know?”