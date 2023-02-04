Madusa on How Much Money She Made in WCW & WWE

– During a recent interview with The Angle Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) discussed what her salaries were like during her runs in WWE and WCW> Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Madusa on what her pay was like in WCW and WWE: “Now I’m really glad to see finally after all these years the women are getting million-dollar contracts for the first time. In one year, I never made over $100,000 in pro wrestling. And then when I got to WCW, Eric [Bischoff] only gave me $75,000 the first time.”

On what she was making when she left wrestling: “By the time I left I finally got six digits — $150,000. Then I knew it was time to go when they brought in girls that were bikini models and they were making $250,000. Nothing against the girls. It’s not angry at the individual, it’s angry at the situation.”