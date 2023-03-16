Madusa Reveals Why She Changed Her Ring Name After Going to WWE

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed changing her ring name when she joined WWE and how she came up with Alundra Blayze. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Madusa on deciding to change her name in WWE: “When we did finally speak, Vince and I, we knew that we had to come up with a name. He really liked Madusa and I told him over the phone, ‘No, I don’t really want to use that. I worked so hard for that and I just didn’t want to use it.’ And it went silent. Before I was hired, I thought I was fired. I thought for sure that was the end. But sure enough, he said that we’ll come up with another name.”

On coming up with her new WWE ring name: “[Vince] basically let me choose the name and I was thinking way ahead. I don’t know how or why the capacity of my brain thinks this way, but it does. Back then, there were phonebooks and I was thinking that I need to be in the front so I’m always in the beginning of every book and magazine. And I knew that I wanted to be a champion. I know this sounds crazy, but Alundra Blayze Champion. ABC. And he loved it. Something very different. The name Blayze stuck more than anything.”