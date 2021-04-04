Main Event Announced For ROH TV 500th Episode

We have a big main event set for the 500th episode of ROH TV. ROH announced that the April 15th episode will see Mark and Jay Briscoe do battle in the main event slot. In addition, Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Jay Lethal.

The full announcement reads as follows:

HUGE MAIN EVENT FOR 500TH EPISODE OF ROH TV ANNOUNCED

The Briscoe brothers have been in Ring of Honor since Day One, so it’s only fitting that they take part in the main event on the 500th episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

Jay and Mark Briscoe are the undisputed greatest tag team in ROH history, but for the landmark episode, they’ll square off in a one-on-one match.

ROH’s 500th episode premieres on Best On The Planet, ROH’s free 24/7 streaming channel, on Thursday, April 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern before it airs elsewhere that weekend.

The Main Event Of The 500th Episode Of ROH TV Is Going To Be HUGE! At 8 PM ET on April 15 fans can watch the 500th episode of ROH TV before it airs anywhere else on Best On The Planet, ROH’s FREE 24/7 streaming channel on STIRR and PLEX. Full details: https://t.co/YruS0Vzbj2 pic.twitter.com/Kt1ijJ94MF — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 3, 2021

Jay and Mark haven’t been on the same page in months, so the family patriarch, Papa Briscoe, told his sons they need to settle things between them before they team up again.

Settling a sibling rivalry Briscoe-style will undoubtedly be a wild, can’t-miss showdown and a worthy headliner for such a historic event.

In the other big match on Episode 500, ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham defends the title against longtime friend and fellow Foundation member, two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal.

Prior to the show, ROH presents the 500th Episode Special from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern on Best On The Planet, featuring 10 of the greatest matches in the show’s history, including: World’s Greatest Tag Team vs. Kings of Wrestling (the main event of Episode 1 in 2011); ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe vs. Matt Hardy; Steel Cage Warfare: ROH vs. S.C.U.M.; The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon vs. The Kingdom in a Street Fight; as well as matches featuring AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Cody.

Best On The Planet is available on the Live TV section of the STIRR and PLEX apps, which are available in all major app stores.